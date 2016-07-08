EN
    09:47, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Babos breeze into Wimbledon semifinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary on Thursday strolled into the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

    In the quarterfinal Shvedova and Babos stunned the top-seeded duo Swiss Martina Hingis and Indian Sania Mirza in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

    In the semifinal they will face American tandem Raquel Atawo and Abigail Spears seeded 10th at the tournament.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
