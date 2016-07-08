Shvedova, Babos breeze into Wimbledon semifinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary on Thursday strolled into the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

In the quarterfinal Shvedova and Babos stunned the top-seeded duo Swiss Martina Hingis and Indian Sania Mirza in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.



In the semifinal they will face American tandem Raquel Atawo and Abigail Spears seeded 10th at the tournament.



Source: Sports.kz