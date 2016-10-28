Shvedova, Babos out of WTA Finals Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary were eliminates in the doubles quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova toppled the Kazakh-Hungarian duo in a three-set match 5-7, 7-6, 10-2.



Mattek-Sands and Safarova saved three match points to earn their 17th consecutive victory.



In the semifinal match they will vie against top-seeded tandem Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic of France.