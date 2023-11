ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The list of seeds for Wimbledon has been announced today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos were seeded 5th in women's doubles event at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.



Defending champions Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza will be the №1 seed.



The main draw action will start on Monday (June 27).



Source: Sports.kz