Shvedova, Cabal eliminated in U.S. Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American tandem Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sam Querrey have advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Open 2015 in New York City tonight by eliminating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Juan Sebastian Cabal of Columbia in mixed doubles quarterfinal.

The American duo needed 1 hour 14 minutes to defeat Shvedova and Cabal. The fate of the match was sealed in a tie-break 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

In the semifinal match Mattek-Sands and Querrey will face off with Czech Andrea Hlavachova and Lukasz Kubot of Poland.

Source: Sports.kz.