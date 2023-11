ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women's Tennis Association has updated its champions' race ranking, Sports.kz reports.

Angelique Kerber from Germany, Serena Williams of the U.S. and Simona Halep from Romania top the ranking.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva remained on the 33rd line and Yaroslava Shvedova moved from the 42nd position to the 36th.