Shvedova, Dellacqua lose Cincinnati title to Chan sisters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua from Australia have lost in the final match of the 2015 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S., according to official website of the tournament.

The Kazakh-Aussie tandem was eliminated by Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan of Taipei in two straight sets. It is worth mentioning that Shvedova and Dellacqua were leading in the first set 5-3, however, Chan sisters reeled off four games in a row and won the first set 7-5. The winners dominated the second set taking it 6-4. Dellacqua took to her official Instagram account to express her emotions after the loss: "Didn't get the win today in the final here in cincy but we picked up some pottery & we are still smiling our opponents played well & as a team we will continue to improve!!"