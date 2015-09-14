ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua from Australia lost women's doubles grand slam crown to world №1 Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza in New York City today.

Hingis and Mirza needed a little bit over an hour to beat Shvedova and Dellacqua 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday's final. Yaroslava Shvedova reportedly postponed her wedding scheduled on Saturday (September 12) to help Dellacqua win the coveted U.S. Open title after the Aussie reached her second women's doubles final at Flushing Meadows. Shvedova lifted the U.S. Open women's doubles cup together with Vania King back in 2010.