    12:56, 12 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Dellacqua out of Rogers Cup 2015

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More bad news for Kazakhstani tennis fans - Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua were eliminated from the Rogers Cup 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

    The fifth-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem was routed by French Kristina Mladenovic and Czech Karolina Pliskova in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 13-15.

    In the second round Mladenovic and Pliskova will vie against Dutch Michaella Krajicek and Czech Barbora Strycova.

    Sport News
