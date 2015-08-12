Shvedova, Dellacqua out of Rogers Cup 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More bad news for Kazakhstani tennis fans - Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua were eliminated from the Rogers Cup 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

The fifth-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem was routed by French Kristina Mladenovic and Czech Karolina Pliskova in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 13-15.

In the second round Mladenovic and Pliskova will vie against Dutch Michaella Krajicek and Czech Barbora Strycova.