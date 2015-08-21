EN
    15:12, 21 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Dellacqua storm into Cincinnati semifinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her doubles partner Casey Dellacqua from Australia have reached semifinals of the 2015 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S., Sports.kz reports.

    In the quarterfinal of the women's doubles event Shvedova and Dellacqua stunned Serbian Jelena Jankovic and Russian Elena Vesnina. The four-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem crashed Jankovic and Vesnina in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In the semifinal match Shvedova and Dellacqua will face Chia-Jung Chuang and Su-Wei Hsieh from Taipei. The prize fund of the tournament exceeded $2,4 million.

