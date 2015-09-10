EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Dellacqua stroll into U.S. Open 2015 semifinals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and her Aussie women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua continue to shine at the U.S. Open 2015 in New York City.

    In the quarterfinal match the 4th-seeded Shvedova and Dellacqua took on the Russian duo Alla Kudryavtseva and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In a tough three-set fight the Kazakh-Aussie tandem routed Kudryavtseva and Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Shvedova and Dellacqua will face Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. in the semifinal.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!