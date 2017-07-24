Shvedova, Diyas rise up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has retained 47th spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Other Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas climbed several spots in the rankings. Shvedova rose three spots up to №80. Zarina Diyas also moved three spots up to №111.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings with Czech Karolina Pliskova remaining world №1. Coming in 2nd is Romanian Simona Halep. Former №1 German Angelique Kerber is ranked 3rd.