    13:17, 22 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Shvedova failed to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinal doubles

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslawa Shvedova and Vania King from the U.S failed to move to the Australian Open quarterfinal doubles after losing to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) and Andrea Petkovic (Germany).    

    Shvedova and King defeated their opponents in the first set, but lost in the next two – - 1:2 (6:4, 2:6, 3:6), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

     

    The prize fund for the third round is $29,900

    Sport
