ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova advanced into the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

At the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, Shvedova defeated Sabine Lisicki from Germany – 7:6 (7:2), 6:1.

At the next stage of the tournament, she will play against the world’s No.28 – Czech tennis player Lucie Safarova who has won over Slovakian Jana Cepelova