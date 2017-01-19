EN
    14:55, 19 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, King advanced at Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Vania King of the U.S. reached the second round of the women's doubles event at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the tournament.

    The Kazakh-American duo seeded 8th at the first Grand Slam of the year eliminated Chinese Qiang Wang and Thai Varatchaya Wongteanchai in 7-6, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 46 min.

    Shvedova and King will face Danka Kovinic from Montenegro and Laura Siegemund from Germany in the second-round match.

