Shvedova, King won't compete for Apia International doubles title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Vania King of the U.S. will not vie for the 2017 Apia International doubles' title after losing in the semifinals of the tournament in Sydney, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova and King seeded fourth at the tournament lost to top-seeded duo Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova.



The Indian-Czech tandem defeated Shvedova and King in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.



They will face off with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Hungarian Timea Babos in the final.