Shvedova, Olaru crash out of Apia International Sydney semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Raluca Olaru from Roumania failed to sneak into the final of the 2016 Apia International Sydney in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova and Olaru succumbed to top-seed Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza in the semifinal match. The Swiss-Indian duo outclassed them 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

In the final Hingis and Mirza will vie against the winners of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic vs. Yung-Jan Chan and Hao-Ching Chan match.