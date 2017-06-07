EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:59, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Shvedova out of 2017 Roland Garros

    None
    None
    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - The last representative of Kazakhstan at the 2017 Roland Garros - Yaroslava Shvedova - is out of the Grand Slam tournament, Kazinform has learned from the tournament's official website. 

    Shvedova and her mixed doubles partner Alexander Peya of Austria left the French Open this past weekend.

    The Kazakh-Austrian duo retired mid-match being one set down 6-4 to German Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombian Robert Farah.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!