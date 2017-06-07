Shvedova out of 2017 Roland Garros

ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - The last representative of Kazakhstan at the 2017 Roland Garros - Yaroslava Shvedova - is out of the Grand Slam tournament, Kazinform has learned from the tournament's official website.

Shvedova and her mixed doubles partner Alexander Peya of Austria left the French Open this past weekend.



The Kazakh-Austrian duo retired mid-match being one set down 6-4 to German Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombian Robert Farah.