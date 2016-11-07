EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:27, 07 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Putintseva stable in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Shvedova remains Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings placed 33rd this week. Putintseva who is currently world №34 is snapping at her heels.

    German Angelique Kerber tops the rankings. Legendary American player Serena Williams is ranked second. Coming in third is Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!