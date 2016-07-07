EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 07 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Shvedova, Qureshi ease into Wimbledon quarterfinal

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan sneaked into the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships.

    The Kazakh-Pakistani tandem dashed hopes of home crowd in London cheering on British duo Neal Skupski and Anna Smith. Shvedova and Qureshi outclassed them in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 booking the quarterfinal berth.

    Next they will face Marcin Matkowski from Poland and Katarina Srebotnik from Slovenia.

    Earlier Shvedova and Qureshi beat Austrian Julian Knowle and Chinese Shuai Zhang.

    Source: Sports.kz 

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!