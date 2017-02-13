Shvedova slightly improves in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has improved her standing in the updated WTA rankings released this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova move one spot up to become world number 45.



Yulia Putintseva remains Kazakhstan's number one in tennis at the 27th line of the rankings.



American legend Serena Williams still dominates the rankings followed by German Angelique Kerber and Czech Karolina Pliskova.