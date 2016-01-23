EN
    12:29, 23 January 2016

    Shvedova, Stosur out of women&#39;s doubles at 2016 Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and Samantha Stosur of Australia have crashed out of the women's doubles event at the 2016 Australian Open in Melbourne, Sports.kz reports.

    The 11th-seeded Kazakh-Aussie duo was stunned by American Vania King and Russian Alla Kudryavtseva. The American-Russian tandem needed an hour to win in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
    King and Kudryavtseva set up a third-round clash with Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Vesnina.
    Recall that last year Yaroslava Shvedova also lost in the second round of women's doubles event at the AO.

