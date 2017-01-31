Shvedova stunned by wildcard in Russia, Voskoboeva out of Taiwan Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the opening round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia with the prize fund exciding $700,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №45 Shvedova lost to wildcard Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted for 1 hour 7 minutes.



The 19-year-old Russian will face the winner of Swiss Belinda Bencic vs. Russian Daria Kasatkina first-round match next.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Galina Voskoboeva also had a bad start at the 2017 Taiwan Open in Taipei City.



Voskoboeva was edged out by Czech Katerina Siniakova seeded 5th at the tournament. World №40 Siniakova defeated the Kazakhstani in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.



She will play against either Saisai Zheng or Shuai Peng of China in the second round.