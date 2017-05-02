Shvedova successfully starts in Rabat 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh tennis player has won Serbian Aleksandra Krunić in two sets of the match of WTA Rabat first round, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The duel meet was 1 hour and 31 seconds long and ended up with a victory of the Kazakh player scoring 6:2, 7:6.

The next rival of Shvedova will be the winner of the match between Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) and Tatjana Maria (Germany).

As a reminder , another tennis player of our country Yulia Putintseva won Germany's Andrea Petkovic at this tournament.