Shvedova thanks Casey Dellacqua for great weeks at Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan who reached the women's doubles final of the 2015 Rolland Garros last week shared her impressions of the tournament, Vesti.kz reports.

The Kazakhstani tennis player also took it to her Instagram account to thank her doubles partner Aussie Casey Dellacqua.

"Final of @rolandgarros is also good result! Thanks to@caseydellacqua for great weeks, we will get it next time and thanks to our team and everyone who supports us and believes in us!" she wrote.

Casey Dellacqua, in turn, posted: "Not the result we wanted today but still a great 2 weeks & lots to be proud of...thanks@yaroslavashvedova for a fab time in Paris!!! "

Recall that Yaroslava Shvedova and Casey Dellacqua lost the Roland Garros women's doubles title to 7th-seeded American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova in three sets 6:3, 4:6, and 2:6.