ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova won the EU Hua Hin WTA 125 tournament in Thailand with the prize fund of 125 thousand US dollars.

In the finals, Y. Shvedova beat Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka - 6:4, 6:7, 6:4.

By winning the tournament Yaroslava Shevdova earned 20 thousand US dollars and 160 WTA points.