Shymbulak among top 10 ski resorts of CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Travel.ru and Forbes have made top 10 best ski resorts in Russia and CIS countries.

The budget of a holiday for two adults includes one night stay in a cheap hotel (according to the site Oktogo.ru), cost of ski-pass and a dinner at a cafe as of first half of January. Top 10 of best ski resorts in Russia and the CIS include Belokurikha (Altai region) - 3.2 thousand Rub. ($45), Logoisk (Minsk, Belarus) - 3.4 thousand Rub ($48), Zavyalikha (Chelyabinsk region) - 3.4 thousand Rub. ($48), Red volcano (Kamchatka) - 3.4 thousand Rub. ($48), Karakol (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) - 3.5 thousand Rub. ($49), Chimgan (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) - 3.5 thousand Rub. ($49), Shahdagh (Baku, Azerbaijan) - 3.7 thousand Rub. ($52), Bukovel (Ukraine) - 3.8 thousand Rub. ($53.4), Bakuriani (Tbilisi, Georgia) - 4.1 thousand Rub. ($57.6), Shymbulak (Almaty, Kazakhstan) - 4 3 thousand Rub. ($60.4). Shymbulak (Almaty region) included in the top ten ski resorts of the CIS countries, Forbes.ru reported. The Shymbulak Ski Resort is located 25km outside Almaty city, in the Medeu Valley. There are three ski lifts at the resort with the highest going to 3200 meters above sea level.