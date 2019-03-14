EN
    22:45, 14 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Shymbulak Days to be held at Russia's largest ski resort

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Days of Shymbulak mountain resort of Kazakhstan will be held on March 15-17 at the largest ski resort of Russia, Rosa Khutor, the Shymbulak press service reports.

    Tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Shymbulak will be presented there. The organizers prepare an interesting program. A Kazakh yurt, national Kazakh treats and drinks will be demonstrated there.

    Besides, a b2b session for Russian and international tourist companies will take place there. As part of the event a presentation of Kazakhstan's tourism KazakhTourism, Shymbulak Mountain Resort, tourist tours will be held.

    Tags:
    Almaty Tourism and Sport
