Shymbulak ski resort among 10 best places for skiing lovers - Guardian readers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty city was named among 10 best places to go skiing based on the Guardian readers' tips.

The Almaty-based ski resort was featured into the Guardian rankings along with a number of European, Canadian and Japanese ski resorts composed on the basis of the Guardian readers' recommendations.



Reader debbieowen praised the Shymbulak ski resort for reasonable prices and the fact that the ski slopes are actually ‘on your doorstep'. Despite its relatively small size, the ski resort in Almaty offers great services, short blue slopes and there are no queues at any point. Plus, the ski resort has an amazing glacier views on the other side of the mountain.



Although travelling to Kazakhstan comes at a price, in her words, skiing can actually be made very cheap.



The situation with queues might change dramatically after Almaty hosts the 2017 Winter Universiade. In January 2017 over 2,000 student-athletes from more than 55 countries aged 17-28 will descend on Almaty to participate in the Universiade organized by FISU.



In order to host the event and thousands of guests coming to Almaty city, local authorities built a 12,000-seat Ice Palace, two ice rinks, and Athletic Village, international airport terminal and a number of non-sport venues. Athletes will vie for coveted medals in 12 sports. 543 medals will be up for grabs. 3,000 volunteers will help to ensure smooth running of the Winter Universiade in Almaty.



So make sure to book your ticket to Almaty and hit the Shymbulak slopes before it gets too crowded!