    17:10, 04 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Shymkent accounts for most pedestrian accidents

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lack of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lightning is the main reason for accidents involving pedestrians in Kazakhstan, interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry’s data indicate settlements responsible for 75% of all the road accidents and 28% of all pedestrian deaths occurring in the country.

    According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, most accidents involving pedestrians occur in Shymkent (47%), Almaty (30%), Zhambyl region (9%), Astana (6%), Turkestan region (5%), and Mangistau region (4%).

    According to the minister, such accidents mostly happen due to the lack of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lightning.


