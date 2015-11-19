SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Shymkent and Barcelona agreed on cooperation, it was informed upon completion of the meeting of Mayor of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrakhimov and First Deputy Mayor of Barcelona Gerardo Pisarello.

During the talks the sides outlined the main directions for cooperation.

Shymkent intends to adopt the practices of Barcelona in the sphere of introduction of innovations, development of tourism and support of entrepreneurship. Besides, the participation of representatives of the business structures of Barcelona in development of Shymkent, investments in development of Shymkent's infrastructure and agriculture were discussed by the interlocutors

The parties also agreed to share experience between utility companies, business communities of both cities and develop cultural relations.

The meeting was held within the world congress exhibition "Smart city-2015" in Barcelona, where a delegation from Shymkent participates as well.