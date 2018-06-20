Shymkent can become a powerful economic hub - Satpayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shymkent can become a powerful economic and transport hub, believes Kazakhstani political expert Dossym Satpayev.

"Many Kazakhstanis will agree that Shymkent is a unique city with vast potential thanks to its human capital. The south has always been a place with the highest concentration of working-age population and the youth. The city is developing robustly both economically and culturally. Right now, we are witnessing the stabilization in interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Given that the two countries have agreed to establish free economic zones and closer cooperation between southern regions of both nations, Shymkent can become a powerful economic and transport hub," Satpayev said.



The political experts insisted that all regions, including the Turkestan one, should receive more investments. Turkestan region, in his words, should be developed as a tourist hub.



"I believe that it is crucial to invest in all regions of Kazakhstan, even those which has been traditionally considered as depressive ones," Satpayev noted.

He also expressed an opinion that Shymkent can become a magnet for creative and talented people, like Astana and Almaty.