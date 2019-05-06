Shymkent Challenger int'l tennis tournament kicks off in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The international Shymkent Challenger tournament has kicked off in the city of Shymkent today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The tournament has brought together well-known Kazakhstani tennis players, namely Dmitry Popko, Timur Khabibulin, Alexander Nedovyesov, Denis Yevseyev, Grigory Lomakin, Timofey Skatov, Andrey Golubev and many others.



In the qualifying matches Kazakhstani Timur Khabibulin was stronger than Uzbek Sharobiddin Abzalov 6-4, 6-4.



Another Kazakhstani tennis player Sagadat Ayap succumbed to Ukrainian Vladislav Manafov in straight sets 3-6, 3-6. Dostanbek Tashbulatov also crashed out of the tournament in the qualifying matches.