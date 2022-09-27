Shymkent citizens reside on blessed land of Zheruiyk – Tokayev

SHYMEKNT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Shymkent citizens, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State highlighted that Shymkent takes a special place in the spiritual life of our people as the city is the blessed cradle of national traditions.

«It symbolizes the best of the nature of Kazakhs. It is here that the best cultural and national etiquette manifestations are combined into a single whole and the oldest and decent ones have always been respected. Our nation was formed on the glorious land of Shymkent. So, one can say that the citizens of this beautiful city reside on the blessed land of Zheruiyk,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the history of ancient Shymkent started at least 2,200 years ago, which is the fact declared by UNESCO.

According to him, the city has undergone a lot of positive changes since it gained a status of a city of republican significance. Th city has received a total of KZT170bn as well as over KZT1.5trl in investment. Shymkent has seen a four-time rise in its budget, and a 65% growth of manufacturing. Up to 2.5mln square meters of housing have been commissioned.

The President also underlined the prospects for the development of the city. In particular, according to Tokayev, concrete measures aimed at turning the city into one of the four city-hubs of the country are taken.

