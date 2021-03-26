Shymkent city extends quarantine regime

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief state sanitary officer of Shymkent city Abdimanap Tulebayev announced the city extends the quarantine restrictions amid the epidemiological situation there, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decision to extend the quarantine in the city was made public at the official website of Shymkent city’s administration.

According to the published statement, the quarantine in Shymkent city will be extended from 00:00 am on March 29 till 00:00 am on April 12 (local time).

All mass gatherings and mass events are banned during the abovementioned period. The residents and guests of the city are highly recommended to keep social distance, wear face masks and use sanitizers.