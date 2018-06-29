Shymkent city hosts trade fair of best products

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - "Onirlik Onimderi 2018" trade fair of the best goods timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana has started today in Korme Exhibition Center in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region.

The fair organized to promote Turkestan region's manufacturers is presenting hundreds of product items of light industry, food, pharmaceutical, machine-building, chemical, agricultural and construction industries made in the region.

More than 200 manufacturers of Turkestan region and commodity producers from various cities of Kazakhstan are participating in the exhibition. For the first time, 15 new companies tailoring suits and men's clothing, fabricating clothes, and manufacturing household chemicals are exhibiting their products here.

Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Mayor of Shymkent city Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, Secretary of the Regional Maslikhat (Representative Authority) Kairat Balabiyev, the chiefs of Atameken Entrepreneur Chambers of the cities of Astana, Atyrau, Taraz, and other regions, and entrepreneurs took part in the opening of the two-day exhibition.

Having inspected the products of domestic commodity producers, Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev highlighted that Kazakhstan is a member of the World Trade Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Therefore, the region's enterprises are required to make products in compliance with the requirements of international environmental standards. During the event, the governor of Turkestan region and the mayor of Shymkent presented such enterprises as Ordabasy Qus, Karlskrona LC AB with the CIS prizes for product and services quality achievements.

In the course of the event, there was "The Best Goods of Kazakhstan" contest exhibition where the winners were awarded.

An expert commission of independent expert auditors, representatives of local business associations, sectoral private associations and public bodies, will inspect the exhibits and select the winner as "Best Products for People", "Best Industrial Products ", and "Best Food Products".

In addition, the best regional companies for the following nominations will be selected at the exhibition: "People's Choice", "Breakthrough of the Year", "Brand of the Year", "Startup of Social Importance", "Best Social Project", "Best Ethnic Producer", "Natural Product Manufacturer"," Innovative Project", "Young Manufacturer"," Best Commodity Package "," Best Working Environment ". Alongside this, the women's business will be encouraged by the following awards: "Best Female Employer", "Best Service Project", and "Innovative Business Woman".



The winners will have the opportunity to compete in "The Best Goods of Kazakhstan" National Contest Exhibition in Astana.