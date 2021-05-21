Shymkent city out of high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram account of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are still in the ‘red zone’ as of today, May 21. Shymkent city, Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.