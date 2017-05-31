Shymkent city pays tribute to political repressions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The event commemorating the victims of the Political Repressions and the Great Famine has been held in front of Kassiret memorial in Shymkent city, Kazinform reports with reference to South Kazakhstan Regional Akimat press-service.

The event was attended by Regional Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Secretary of Regional Maslikhate Kairat Balabiyev, Mayor of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrakhimov as well as the local intellectual community and relatives of the political repressions and deportation victims.





One minute of silence was observed in memory of all the people who died in the famine and totalitarianism years. The participants also laid their wreaths at Kassiret memorial.

In his speech, the regional governor noted that the people in the region are extremely sensitive to the memory of the repressions victims. This demonstrates that our state deeply honors the memory of those innocent victims.

In addition, the participants saw a theater performance dedicated to the events of those years.

As a reminder, 507,000 Karachays and Chechens, 180,000 Crimean Tatars and 110,000 Poles were deported to South Kazakhstan between 1935 and 1938.