    21:17, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Shymkent extends COVID-19 quarantine

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Shymkent Abdimanap Tulebayev signed a new decree to extend COVID-19 quarantine regime and restrictions since August 17 until stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    Nonfood stores not participating in the Ashyq project (but for delivery) are not allowed to work. Entities participating in the Ashyq project are allowed to operate from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays.


