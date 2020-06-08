Shymkent extends quarantine regime until June 22

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Abdimanap Tulebayev, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the city of Shymkent, has issued a decree extending the quarantine regime and restrictive measures in the city until June 22 the current year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decree has been issued due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection of 3.7 percent over 7 days.

It is worth noting that to date 12,694 coronavirus cases are registered in Kazakhstan including 942 in the city of Shymkent.

Shymkent COVID-19 death toll is 10.

The city reports 420 people recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.