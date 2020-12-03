Shymkent extends restriction measures until Dec 21

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent extended restriction measures until December 21. Chief state sanitary doctors of Shymkent Addimanap Tulebayev signed the corresponding decree, the city sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Restrictions are to be extended from 00:00 December 7 until 00:00 December 21. All sports, family and mass New Year events are banned. Shopping and entertainment centres are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m.

As earlier reported, East Kazakhstan prolonged restrictions until December 17.