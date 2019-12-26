Shymkent greeneries stretch over 183.5 ha

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM «This year Shymkent put into operation greeneries covering 14 ha,» Mayor Yerlan Aitakhanov told a briefing in Nur-Sultan.

The planted area of horticultural trees and berries reached 708 ha.

It was invested KZT 2.9 bln of subsidies to support rural entrepreneurs. Construction of the agro-industrial zone for the production of value-added and deeper conversion products has started. It is expected to cover 136 ha. 20 projects worth KZT 109 bln will be realized there. Above 1,000 new workplaces will be created there.

Besides, it is expected to grow an apple orchard up to 152 ha. The project cost is KZT 1.5 bln. Greenhouses worth KZT 7 bln with a total area of 30 ha will also be built there.