Shymkent holds photo exhibition dedicated to President Nazarbayev

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An exhibition dedicated to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opened doors in Shymkent on Thursday.

Themed "President and the South", the exhibition showcases the brightest and most emotional photos of Nursultan Nazarbayev made by photographers based in southern Kazakhstan. Kaisar Sherim, Zhanibek Abuov, Alika Rozmetova, Husan Azizov and Maksat Shakhyrbayev decided to put on display nearly 100 photos. "I felt pretty comfortable working with the President. He didn't ignore us, on the contrary, he posed for the photos and always greeted us," Maksat Shakyrbayev said recollecting the time he met Nursultan Nazarbayev. The exhibited photos were taken on various occasions: during President Nazarbayev's visits to the region, his meetings with local veterans, athletes, students, families and workers. The exhibition is due to run until December 10.