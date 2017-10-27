Shymkent hosts 1st Central Asian Badminton Championships

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The first U-19 Central Asian Badminton Championships is underway in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from Prosports.kz.

It brought together young badminton players from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The organizers say the objective of the event is to develop this Olympic sports in Kazakhstan and Central Asia in general.



5 sets of medals are up for grabs at the championships (men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed). Winners will be announced on October 29.