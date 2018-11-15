Shymkent hosts Along Great Silk Road photo exhibition

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An exhibition themed Along the Great Silk Road is underway in Shymkent. Works of amateur photographers and professional ones are on display at the exhibition organized by NC Kazakh Tourism JSC.

Guests of the exhibition have a chance to get familiarized with rich culture, traditions and sacred places of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as well as ancient landmark monuments, resorts and nature of the Great Silk Road.



It should be noted that the event is held within the framework of the first forum of the inter-regional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Shymkent.