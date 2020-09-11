Shymkent is coronavirus-free – Health Ministry spokesman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Official spokesperson of the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nagdat Kodzhakhmetov talked about the epidemiological situation in the regions of the country on Friday, Kazinform reports.

«Over the past 24 hours no cases of the coronavirus infection has been registered in the city of Shymkent. That means that Shymkent is coronavirus free,» Mr. Kodzhakhmetov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

He also claimed that the situation had stabilized in the west of the country.

According to Kodzhakhmetov, there is only one case of COVID-19 in Mangistau and Aktobe regions apiece. This proves that local residents follow all the sanitary measures and wear masks out of respect for each other, he said.

In conclusion, Mr. Kodzhakhmetov expressed hope that the residents of those parts of the country will set example for other Kazakhstanis.