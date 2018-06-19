Shymkent ITF- JUNIORS G3 welcomes athletes from 15 countries

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM ITF- JUNIORS G3 has started at the National Tennis Centre in Shymkent. 130 sportsmen from 15 countries of the world take part in the tournament to be held from June 18 through June 23.

The National Tennis Centre in Shymkent allows hosting international competitions, such as ATP Challenger. There are 18 courts, a 20-bed hostel, 100-seat bleachers and a dining room for 48 people at the centre. Currently, 60% of all international tennis competitions organized in Kazakhstan are held in Shymkent. It is 3.47 ha in size. The centre worth KZT 1.51 bln is located at the Abai Park. Its construction started in 2016 and completed February this year.







