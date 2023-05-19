EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Shymkent Oil Refinery to increase its annual capacity to 12mln tons - President

    None
    Фото из открытых источников
    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity will be increased from 6 million to 12 million tons per annum. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    «We plan to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline. Besides, we plan to increase the capacity of Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines,» said the President.

    As the President said, the potential of the Shymkent Oil Refinery will be increased from 6 million to 12 million tons per annum. Development of gas processing capacities and gas transport system is a priority area, he said.

    «For this reason, we attach great importance to the construction of the second line of Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline and to the construction of Kashagan gas processing plant with the annual capacity of 4 billion cubic meters. We hope for further support of Chinese friends in promotion of these important regional projects,» Tokayev said.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Oil & Gas President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!