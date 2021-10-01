Shymkent records over 34 thou COVID-19 cases since beginning of year

NRU-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34,337 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the city of Shymkent since the beginning of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to First Deputy of Shymkent city Shyngys Mukan, the number of people recovered from the coronavirus infection stands at 32,682 in the city. 1,110 people have succumbed to the virus.

As of today, 1,317 people are under coronavirus infection in the city. Of these, 805 are treated as out-patients and 512 as in-patients.

Over the past day, 126 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Shymkent city.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds stands at 37% and that of ICU beds 33%.

45 COVID-19 vaccination sites run in the city.

The first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 524,105 people (97.7% of the eligible population) and the second jab to 423,455 (79%) in the city.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 2,096 cases of the COVID-19 virus over the past 24 hours, including 79 in Shymkent city.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.