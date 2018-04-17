Shymkent refinery modernization accelerates investment growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov has focused on the country's foreign trade.

"The country's export grew 27.4% this January-February, thereat export of non-primary goods rose 22.1%," the Minister told the governmental meeting.



"The country's import increased by 16.6%, while import of raw commodities fell 9.9% to 0.4 bln. Capital investments expanded by 39.5%, due to modernization and reconstruction of the Shymkent oil refinery, realization of the future growth project at the Tengiz oilfield. Investment infusions into the country's transport sector went up by 58.5%, into construction by 57.2%, industry by 51.6% and trade by 47.3%," the Minister added.