Shymkent reports over 3 thousand COVID-19 recoveries

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM –3,357 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered in Shymkent city since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kazinform cites the city’s press service.

According to Timirkhan Varzilov, acting head of the health office, 5,025 COVID-19 cases, including 2,572 symptomatic and 2,453 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city of Shymkent as of to date. 14 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

The city’s COVID-19 recovered cases stand at 3,357, with 43 patients beating the virus in the past day.

1,629 patients have been under treatment, with 94 are staying at hospitals.

From the beginning of 2020 and till August 5, 14,312 people with pneumonia have been reported in the city, 10,962 of whom have been recovered.

The city’s temporary and infectious hospitals can accommodate 2,810 patients, with infectious hospitals provided with 650 COVID-19 beds and temporary hospitals with 2,160 COVID-19 beds. 2,087 beds are said to be unoccupied.

It is said that 720 doctors are available for online consultations via the 1430 platform.